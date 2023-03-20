BGSU creative writing program to host author of Marvel, Star Wars comics

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green State University creative writing program is hosting two public events with freelance comic book writer Marc Sumerak next week.

BGSU says a presentation and book signing event will take place on March 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in University Hall 307. Books will be available for purchase at this event.

There will also be a Q&A session with Sumerak at 4:30 p.m. in Prout Chapel.

According to BGSU, Sumerak has spent over two decades crafting story content for some of the most celebrated brands in entertainment, including Marvel, Star Wars and more. His work has appeared in numerous books, comics and video games.

Sumerak graduated from BGSU in 2000 with a bachelor of fine arts in creative writing and is eager to return to campus to share his experiences with the next generation of storytellers.

For more information, contact the BGSU Department of English creative writing program at 419-372-6864 or english@bgsu.edu.

