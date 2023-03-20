Building Better Schools - Rossford’s STEM research project

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Rossford Elementary students are bringing ordinary research projects to life to learn through STEM.

They’re learning how to build circuits and problem solve at the same time, creating interactive research posters.

“The major thing in STEM that I hope to instill in them is the ability to work through frustration and failure and we go through the engineering design process and the students really learn how to struggle effectively without shutting down,” teacher Andrea Iman said. “So all these projects that we do really focus on that. I hope in 10 years they look back on some thing that was hard and realize ‘oh, I was able to work through that and do that’ and they apply that skill to whatever they’re doing.

