Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

China’s leader Xi in Moscow for meeting with Putin

Much of Mariupol was pounded to rubble by Russian shelling before Moscow finally took control of the city in May. (CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday on a three-day visit that offers a strong political boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin as fighting in Ukraine grinds on.

China and Russia have described Xi’s trip as part of efforts to further deepen their “no-limits friendship.”

The Kremlin has welcomed China’s peace plan for Ukraine and said it would be discussed talks between Putin and Xi that will begin over dinner on Monday.

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall for talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, June 5, 2019. The Chinese government said Xi would visit Moscow from March 20, to March 22, 2023.(Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)

Beijing has called for a cease-fire, but Washington strongly rejected the idea as the effective ratification of the Kremlin’s battlefield gains.

Xi’s trip to Russia comes after the International Criminal Court on Friday issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest on war crimes charges. The Kremlin, which doesn’t recognize the authority of the ICC, has rejected its move as “legally null and void.”

China’s foreign ministry on Monday called on the ICC to “respect the jurisdictional immunity” of a head of state and “avoid politicization and double standards.”

China looks to Russia as a source of oil and gas for its energy-hungry economy and as a partner in opposing what both see as American domination of global affairs.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Uncle John’s Pancake House has decided on the new location.
Owner decides new location for Uncle John’s Pancake House
The crash occurred in Frenchtown Township on Pointe Aux Peaux Road Sunday just after midnight.
Toledo man dead after motorcycle crash, officials say
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Saturday
One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Saturday
A man is dead after colliding with a semi-truck Friday morning.
Pemberville man dead after colliding with semi

Latest News

Magician Gloria Dea poses at her Las Vegas home on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Dea, touted as the...
Gloria Dea, 1st magician on Las Vegas Strip, dies at age 100
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
Trump ally to appear before NYC grand jury eyeing charges
Donald Trump claimed his arrest is imminent as a New York grand jury investigates hush money...
Law enforcement preparing for unrest if Trump indicted
Bauer (right) was a 15-year-old Pomeranian-Shih-tzu mix that weighed 10 pounds. He died after...
Family dog killed, another injured in attack at boarding facility