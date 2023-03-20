Birthday Club
Couple convicted of running fraud health care scheme in Toledo

Sherry Ann Jenkins diagnosed and treated patients with cognitive disorders without any...
Sherry Ann Jenkins diagnosed and treated patients with cognitive disorders without any education or license to do so and used her husband’s NPI to bill patients, officials say.(NBC15)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A couple has been convicted of running a fraudulent medical care scheme for diagnosing and treating patients as suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in Toledo without qualifications to do so.

Court records show Oliver Jenkins and Sherry Ann Jenkins were convicted Friday of health care fraud, conspiracy, mail fraud and wire fraud. The couple started and operated the Toledo Clinic Cognitive Center in 2014 and the center later became a formal part of the Toledo Clinic.

Prosecutors say Sherry Ann Jenkins assessed, diagnosed and treated patients with cognitive disorders even though she had no clinical education or certification. She had no medical background or licenses to provide care and used her husband’s National Provider Identifier number to bill patients. Oliver Jenkins was “rarely” present and in some cases never saw the patients at all.

The government said the charges stem from crimes from Nov. 2013 through March 2016. The charges were announced in May of 2020.

