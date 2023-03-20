Fraudulent unemployment claims on the rise according to the IRS: Toledo family believes they are victims

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Recent information from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reports a surge in fraudulent unemployment claims across the U.S., including right here in Ohio. A Toledo family tells 13abc they might have to pay more than they bargained for after they believed they fell victim to the crime.

Steven Carter says he was laid off from his job in December of 2021.

“My husband worked for DFA which is formally Frostbite,” said Steven’s wife Teve.

Teve adds that DFA gave Steven a mass layoff number to apply for unemployment benefits, but when he tried to make an account, he discovered one that was already open and active in his name. “So he called and they said you need to reset your password and he said no I’ve never had a password because I’ve never filed for unemployment before.”

She says the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (ODJFS), informed the couple there would be an investigation into the matter, but the story doesn’t end there.

“On January 22nd he received one check in the amount of $384, and it had a little note attached to it at the top that said that was just a portion of the $9,000 plus that he had available for unemployment,” said Teve.

According to Teve, Steven was unemployed for three weeks, and that’s the only check they saw. “He didn’t receive any more checks after that.”

Now, the couple says the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is coming after them for money they never received.

13abc reached out to a representative with the AG’s office. We’re still waiting for a response.

“Every person we speak to gives a different answer, one day they owe $2,000, the next there’s nothing there,” said Teve.

According to several government websites, identity theft to claim unemployment benefits is a big problem right now and has been for the last few years.

Teve says she’s speaking out hoping someone can help her and her family.

“I’m a housewife, my husband works really hard, we have two small children and we live paycheck to paycheck so everything we get is budgeted for school, for groceries, for bills.”

ODJFS says it should be contacted immediately if you think your personal information has been stolen. Click here for steps you should take and questions you might have.

