Lindsey Stirling to perform at Centennial Terrace this summer

The electronic violinist, dancer and artist will be performing at Centennial Terrace on Aug. 4...
The electronic violinist, dancer and artist will be performing at Centennial Terrace on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m.(AP Images)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Lindsey Stirling announced her five-week U.S. summer tour on Monday and it includes a stop in Sylvania.

The electronic violinist, dancer and artist will be performing at Centennial Terrace on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and opening for Sterling will be multi-platinum op band Walk odd the Earth.

Tickets go on sale on March 24 at 10 a.m. and prices are as follows:

  • First Row Platinum seating: $200
  • Rows two and three: $125
  • Premium reserved: $99
  • Reserved: $85
  • General Admission in advance: $41
  • General Admission on the day of the concert: $45

Tickets, including various VIP Packages with access to exclusive merch and meet & greet, are available here.

Tickets are also available at etix.com, the Stranahan Theater box office or the Centennial Terrace box office on the day of only.

