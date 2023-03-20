Lindsey Stirling to perform at Centennial Terrace this summer

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Lindsey Stirling announced her five-week U.S. summer tour on Monday and it includes a stop in Sylvania.

The electronic violinist, dancer and artist will be performing at Centennial Terrace on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and opening for Sterling will be multi-platinum op band Walk odd the Earth.

Tickets go on sale on March 24 at 10 a.m. and prices are as follows:

First Row Platinum seating: $200

Rows two and three: $125

Premium reserved: $99

Reserved: $85

General Admission in advance: $41

General Admission on the day of the concert: $45

Tickets, including various VIP Packages with access to exclusive merch and meet & greet, are available here.

Tickets are also available at etix.com, the Stranahan Theater box office or the Centennial Terrace box office on the day of only.

