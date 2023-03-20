Lindsey Stirling to perform at Centennial Terrace this summer
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Lindsey Stirling announced her five-week U.S. summer tour on Monday and it includes a stop in Sylvania.
The electronic violinist, dancer and artist will be performing at Centennial Terrace on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and opening for Sterling will be multi-platinum op band Walk odd the Earth.
Tickets go on sale on March 24 at 10 a.m. and prices are as follows:
- First Row Platinum seating: $200
- Rows two and three: $125
- Premium reserved: $99
- Reserved: $85
- General Admission in advance: $41
- General Admission on the day of the concert: $45
Tickets, including various VIP Packages with access to exclusive merch and meet & greet, are available here.
Tickets are also available at etix.com, the Stranahan Theater box office or the Centennial Terrace box office on the day of only.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.