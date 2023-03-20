Man extradited to Ohio in worldwide drug trafficking conspiracy, DEA says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who is facing charges for a worldwide drug trafficking conspiracy was extradited to Ohio on Sunday.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says Banmeet Singh, an alleged leader of a Transnational Criminal Organization that shipped diverted prescription and illicit drugs around the world, was extradited to Columbus, Ohio from England on March 19.

According to the DEA, Singh was apprehended by the National Crime Agency as his residence in Coventry, England on April 26, 2019. He then filed an appeal in early 2020 with the European Human Rights Court against his extradition to the U.S.

In January 2023, Singh withdrew his appeal and the court ruled in favor of his extradition on March 2.

A DEA investigation identified at least eight U.S.-based distribution cells supplied by the Singh Drug Trafficking Organization which distributed controlled substances throughout the U.S., according to the DEA. One of the cells, connected to Columbus, was the source of supply for a February 2017 seizure of 59 kilograms of MDMA, 19 kilograms of ketamine and other illicit substances.

“The extradition of Mr. Singh underscores the collaboration and cooperation between our law enforcement partners around the world, as well as our commitment to combat transnational organized crime,” said DEA Detroit Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene. “This investigation clearly demonstrates that there is no place to hide in the dark web. We will find you and you will be held accountable.”

The DEA says the Attorney General designated Singh as an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Consolidated Priority Organizational Target (CPOT) in February 2019.

CPOTs are leaders of the most prolific drug trafficking/money laundering organizations who have the greatest impact on the U.S. illicit drug supply.

“Drug traffickers and their illicit activities have ravaged our Ohio communities,” said Homeland Security Investigations Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie M. Salazar. “The work to hold international perpetrators accountable is a team effort and we will continue to work with our partners at the DEA, IRS, USPS and at the state and local level to seek justice.”

Singh is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

