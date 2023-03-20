Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man living in Toledo on visa arrested on child pornography charges

Law enforcement officials say Rukshan Abeyratne has downloaded more than 120 files of child...
Law enforcement officials say Rukshan Abeyratne has downloaded more than 120 files of child pornography, some showing children as young as 4-5 years old.(Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man living in Toledo on a visa is facing federal child pornography charges.

Rukshan Abeyratne is charged with possession, receipt and distribution of child pornography. Officials arrested him Friday.

Court documents said Abeyratne has been allegedly downloading Child Sexual Abusive Material (CSAM) since at least October of 2022. Investigators found more than 120 files of child pornography after serving a subpoena in December. Officials said some of the pornographic videos showed children as young as 4-5 years old.

When law enforcement officials first confronted the suspect, he said he wanted to go home to his home country. Records say Abeyratne is from India and is currently living on an F2 visa while his wife attends the University of Toledo. That visa expires in June. He has been in the U.S. since November of 2020.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred in Frenchtown Township on Pointe Aux Peaux Road Sunday just after midnight.
Toledo man dead after motorcycle crash, officials say
The owner of Uncle John’s Pancake House has decided on the new location.
Owner decides new location for Uncle John’s Pancake House
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Reports said Dashner cut the officer’s bottom eyelid and broke blood vessels in the eye.
Man arrested and charged with assaulting a Toledo officer
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago

Latest News

Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in...
Thief steals flatscreen TVs from Toledo Best Buy over and over
According to TFRD, crews responded to a call of a kitchen fire in the 4900 block of Ventura...
South Toledo house fire victim dies from injuries days later
A presentation and book signing event will take place on March 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in...
BGSU creative writing program to host author of Marvel, Star Wars comics
Students are giving a fresh perspective on dozens of unsolved murders.
Case Files: College students investigate cold cases