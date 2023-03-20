Man living in Toledo on visa arrested on child pornography charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man living in Toledo on a visa is facing federal child pornography charges.

Rukshan Abeyratne is charged with possession, receipt and distribution of child pornography. Officials arrested him Friday.

Court documents said Abeyratne has been allegedly downloading Child Sexual Abusive Material (CSAM) since at least October of 2022. Investigators found more than 120 files of child pornography after serving a subpoena in December. Officials said some of the pornographic videos showed children as young as 4-5 years old.

When law enforcement officials first confronted the suspect, he said he wanted to go home to his home country. Records say Abeyratne is from India and is currently living on an F2 visa while his wife attends the University of Toledo. That visa expires in June. He has been in the U.S. since November of 2020.

