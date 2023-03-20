March 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high around 50. Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the middle 50s. A few showers are possible on Wednesday with a high in the low 50s. Thursday will warm to around 60 with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few morning showers are possible on Friday. Highs will be in the middle 40s. There is a chance of rain and snow on Saturday with a high near 40.

