Maumee Chamber of Commerce to host Job Fair and Career Expo

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Chamber of Commerce, along with Maumee High School, is hosing a Job Fair and Career Expo next week.

The event is being held on March 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maumee High School gymnasium located at 1147 Saco Drive in Maumee. Attendees should enter the school through doors 27 and 28.

The Maumee Chamber says the event will provide job seekers with the opportunity to network with as many as 40 Toledo-area employees who are seeking individuals to fill open positions.

Employers will be recruiting for exciting positions in the areas of health care, sales, food service/restaurant, education, insurance, retail, customer service and much more.

The Maumee Chamber says the event is free for job seekers, open to the public and registration is not required. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring their resumes.

For more information, click here.

