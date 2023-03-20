Birthday Club
South Toledo house fire victim dies from injuries days later

According to TFRD, crews responded to a call of a kitchen fire in the 4900 block of Ventura Drive. Upon arrival, fire crews found a person trapped on the second floor of the home.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman hospitalized with critical injuries in a South Toledo house fire last week died from her injuries, according to reports.

According to our media partner, The Blade, the Lucas County Coroner’s Deputy Coroner identified the victim as Dorian Murphy, 43. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, March 20.

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call of a kitchen fire in the 4900 block of Ventura Drive on March 13. Upon arrival, fire crews found a person trapped on the home’s second floor.

TFRD continues to investigate the cause of the fire. According to a statement released by TFRD, crews reported not hearing or seeing any smoke detectors on the scene. TFRD estimated damages to be more than $80,000.

