Police: Ohio BCI investigating former Fremont officer over messages with minor

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a former police officer in connection to messages he allegedly sent to a minor, police say.

According to the City of Fremont Chief of Police, Derek Wensinger, Officer Cage Roby resigned from the department last month before an internal investigation into his conduct was complete. The chief issued a statement on the incident Monday, saying the the Fremont Police Department will release more information about the incident once Ohio BCI completes what the chief considers a criminal investigation.

The Chief said he was notified of a situation involving now former officer Roby allegedly messaging a 17-year-old on Feb. 23. The nature of the messages is unclear. The department opened an internal investigation and when the Chief determined it could be a criminal matter, he asked Ohio BCI to step in all in the same day. That agency interviewed Roby and Fremont PD placed him on administrative leave that night. Roby reisnged the following day.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.