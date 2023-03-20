Birthday Club
Stay ‘Ahead of the Storm’ with 13abc’s Wednesday night special

The special will air on March 22 at 7 p.m.
The special will air on March 22 at 7 p.m.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc will be airing a severe weather special Wednesday night to help you stay ‘Ahead of the Storm.’

The special will air on March 22 at 7 p.m.

The 13abc First Alert Weather Team will discuss the process behind First Alert Weather Days, dive deeper into the science and history of sever weather in our area and showcase easy ways to remember vital safety information.

There will also be a little course on what to look for in the sky if severe weather is approaching.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

