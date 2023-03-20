Birthday Club
Thief steals flatscreen TVs from Toledo Best Buy over and over

Managers report 6 large televisions stolen over the course of 4 weeks
Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in...
Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in Toledo over and over during the span of 4 weeks.(Best Buy)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You can see him walking out with a large flatscreen TV in a box on his head over and over. Now, managers of the Toledo Best Buy on Monroe St. say they hope someone will recognize this serial thief or thieves and contact Toledo Police.

Security footage shows the man entering the store several times over the span of four weeks, from Feb. 14, 2023 to March 15, 2023. Each time, employees say he picks up a TV in a box, brings it to the front, then carries it out on his head.

The suspect is seen typically wearing a sweatsuit with the hood up and a white N95 mask concealing most of his face. One screen grab from a security camera shows a man without a mask stealing a TV in the same way. Managers say it may or may not be the same guy.

Either way, the M.O. is the same, and the suspect wearing the mask always returns to the same vehicle. During one instance, security footage shows him walking out with a TV, loading it into the trunk, then returning to the store to steal a second TV five minutes later.

Those at Best Buy say they’re fed up with getting continuously targeted and losing thousands of dollars in merchandise. So, they’re asking you to take a good look at these images.

If you recognize the man or men who stole TVs from the Monroe Street store, managers are asking you to contact Toledo Police.

