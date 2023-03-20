TPD looking for missing teen last seen heading to school

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPD is asking for help finding missing Toledo teen Millie McGranahan. The 15-year-old was last seen leaving for school in the 300 block of Berdan on March 13.

She’s 5′2″ and about 100 pounds, last seen in jeans, a black sweater and black puffy coat with a pink backpack.

If you see her or know where she might police ask that you call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.