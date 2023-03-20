TPD: Suspect arrested at gas station following assault with hammer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing charges after an alleged assault with a hammer at a Toledo gas station that sent people in the area running for safety.

According to Toledo Police records, Joshua Betts, 38, is facing multiple charges including Inducing Panic, Obstructing Official Business and Resisting Arrest. Officers responded to the Circle K gas station in the 3800 block of Haverhill late Friday night for reports of an assault in progress with a suspect holding a hammer. Officers found Betts and another man in the parking lot “being disorderly” and causing patrons to run inside the store.

Police say Betts resisted arrest so an officer tased him. One of the taser probes hit another officer in the leg, causing minor injuries. Both the officer and Betts were checked out an area hospital. The officer was able to return to work for the rest of their shift and Betts was booked into jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.