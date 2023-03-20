Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: Suspect arrested at gas station following assault with hammer

Joshua Betts, 38, is facing multiple charges including Inducing Panic, Obstructing Official...
Joshua Betts, 38, is facing multiple charges including Inducing Panic, Obstructing Official Business and Resisting Arrest.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing charges after an alleged assault with a hammer at a Toledo gas station that sent people in the area running for safety.

According to Toledo Police records, Joshua Betts, 38, is facing multiple charges including Inducing Panic, Obstructing Official Business and Resisting Arrest. Officers responded to the Circle K gas station in the 3800 block of Haverhill late Friday night for reports of an assault in progress with a suspect holding a hammer. Officers found Betts and another man in the parking lot “being disorderly” and causing patrons to run inside the store.

Police say Betts resisted arrest so an officer tased him. One of the taser probes hit another officer in the leg, causing minor injuries. Both the officer and Betts were checked out an area hospital. The officer was able to return to work for the rest of their shift and Betts was booked into jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred in Frenchtown Township on Pointe Aux Peaux Road Sunday just after midnight.
Toledo man dead after motorcycle crash, officials say
The owner of Uncle John’s Pancake House has decided on the new location.
Owner decides new location for Uncle John’s Pancake House
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Reports said Dashner cut the officer’s bottom eyelid and broke blood vessels in the eye.
Man arrested and charged with assaulting a Toledo officer
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago

Latest News

March 20th Weather Forecast
March 20th Weather Forecast
The unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women ages 40...
Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit to visit area locations
Dashner swung a bag of beer cans at the officers and then dug his fingers into an officer’s...
Man arrested for assaulting an officer
Building Better Schools - Rossford’s STEM research project
Building Better Schools - Rossford’s STEM research project