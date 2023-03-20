Birthday Club
Trump’s lawyers file motion to ‘quash’ Georgia special grand jury report

FILE - Fulton County, Ga., Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney instructs potential jurors...
FILE - Fulton County, Ga., Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney instructs potential jurors during proceedings to seat a special purpose grand jury on May 2, 2022, in Atlanta. Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are trying to 'quash' the report and evidence from the special grand jury.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Attorneys for former President Donald Trump filed a motion Monday to “quash the special purpose grand jury report” in Fulton County.

The 483-page filing, listed on the Superior Court’s website, seeks to prevent the use of any evidence collected by the special grand jury, as well as seeking to disqualify the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The special grand jury was impaneled to investigate whether Trump broke Georgia law related to his actions after the 2020 presidential election and was supervised by Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney.

The action comes amid speculation that the Manhattan DA is about to indict Trump in a separate case in New York.

