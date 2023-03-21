Birthday Club
32-year-old Clyde man dead after being hit by car on U.S. 20

Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian crash (gfx)(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
YORK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on US 20, near mile post 29, in York Township in Sandusky County Monday night.

Around 11:25 p.m. a call came in that Cory Corbin, 32, of Clyde, was hit by a Toyota Camry traveling westbound.

Corbin was walking in the left lane of travel and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

The reason Corbin was in the roadway is unknown at this time. Alcohol and/or drug impairment was not a factor for the driver, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

