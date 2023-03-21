32-year-old Clyde man dead after being hit by car on U.S. 20

YORK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on US 20, near mile post 29, in York Township in Sandusky County Monday night.

Around 11:25 p.m. a call came in that Cory Corbin, 32, of Clyde, was hit by a Toyota Camry traveling westbound.

Corbin was walking in the left lane of travel and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

The reason Corbin was in the roadway is unknown at this time. Alcohol and/or drug impairment was not a factor for the driver, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.