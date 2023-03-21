Birthday Club
3/21: Dan’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Light rain tomorrow; heavier showers, higher winds Thurs/Sat
Light rain returns tomorrow, with heavier showers and higher winds Thursday and Saturday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAIN: Light rain returns for the midweek. Showers will become heavier with a few rumbles of thunder early Thursday, staying mostly south Friday, then dumping more rain through Saturday. At least an inch of rain is likely for everyone over the next 4 days, with pockets of 2″+ possible. TEMPERATURES: Thursday’s highs will briefly top out near 60F before a cold front sweeps through to drop us into the 40s before sunset, keeping us in those mid-40s entering the weekend. WIND: Max gusts of 30mph Wednesday, 40mph Thursday, 30mph Friday... and 50mph Saturday. Bad hair days all around!

