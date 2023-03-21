Building Better Schools: Rogers High School raises funds for The Big Easy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Rogers choir made history last year by going to state, and this year, the choir is setting its sights on “The Big Easy.”

But before the choir can reach its goal, students need to rally support from the community.

“Many students will tell you, it’s more than just a class, it’s an escape,” Dr. Joan Walldorf’s, Rogers choir instructor said.

Rogers student Deja Lewis described the class as a coping mechanism.

“Coming in here, it’s like a coping thing, it’s just really easy for me to vibe with people that also know how to sing. It’s like a motivation,” she said.

While singing isn’t a hobby for every student, some students say the support they receive from Dr. Walldorf makes the class worthwhile

Rogers’ sophomore Olice Frison said

“She cares so much about the students here, way more than anyone else does, to say the least,” Frison said.

Maure’ona Adams, a junior at Rogers, said she loves Dr. Walldorf.

“She is doing her best always, every day, doing her best, her heart is for us, and I actually love her. Love you, Dr. Waldorf. I love you,” Adams said.

The appreciation is mutual as Dr. Walldorf deeply loves her students. Dr. Walldorf told 13abc that she knows the heaviness of being a young person in Toledo and she hopes to give her students a life-changing experience with The Big Easy trip down south from June 12 to 18.

“The students needs to know what their background is. They also need to know historically where we are as a society in America and I think we need to get back to fundamentals. Knowing your history, knowing what has happened in the past so we don’t make similar mistakes,” Dr. Walldorf said.

The choir has been fundraising for months, but not all students are covered.

“The trip is $1,000 per kid and we’re just trying to make up the difference for a couple of seats that we don’t have filled...I just want to give them this opportunity to explore our country and see how beautiful it is and how wonderful our country really is,” Dr. Walldorf said.

If you or a business want to donate, please contact the school.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.