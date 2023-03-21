Birthday Club
City of Bowling Green hosts Empty Soup Bowl Fundraiser

Brown Bag Food Project in Bowling Green
Brown Bag Food Project in Bowling Green
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Bowling Green continues to fight hunger one bowl at a time with its Artists Vs. Hunger Empty Soup Bowl Fundraiser Saturday.

The event will occur at Simpson Garden Park from noon to 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a bowl of soup, baked goods, bread, a silent auction, a raffle, and kids’ crafts. All proceeds will benefit the Brown Bag Food Project, a local non-profit addressing Wood County food insecurity.

Bowls will be made by the Bowling Green High School Art Dept. and the Bowling Green State University Clay Club. The BG Arts Council will provide the children’s craft area.

To purchase tickets on Eventbrite, click here.

Brown Bag Food Project can be contacted at 419-960-5345.

