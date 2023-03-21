Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Local businesses prepare for Mud Hens opening day

Opening day at Fifth Third Field is March 31st
By Zain Omair
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Mud Hens opening day is 10 days away and preparations in Downtown Toledo are in full swing.

“It’s the kick off to Summer,” said Mud Hens fan Haley MacRitchie, “the environment and the stadium are just electric and I think it’s better than most of the Major League baseball games.”

Lifelong Mud Hens fan Chad Stevers echoed similar sentiments.

“We’re super excited, it’s always a fun time down here and the town gets excited and they close the streets. I’m looking forward to it,” said Stevers.

Several businesses told 13abc that opening day is the busiest day of the year.

“It is a project, we have to load up on beer, alcohol, food, all of our supplies because there is a definite influx,” said Ye Olde Dirty Burd General Manager and Co-Owner Julie Ketterman.

With a Walleye game following the Mud Hens game, it’s hard to not hit a home run with fans.

“We’re expecting this to be a bit busier because it is on a Friday and then also there is a Walleye game. This is new, it’s a double header. You got Mud Hens at four and Walleye at seven. This doesn’t happen all the time,” said Ketterman.

At Packo’s at the Park, they’re no strangers to opening day festivities. The “Packo’s” brand has been part of the Toledo landscape for 90 years. After three years of the COVID pandemic, they’re hoping for their biggest year yet.

“We have a special cocktail menu coming out and some other specials that’ll be coming out just for opening day so we’re super excited about that,” said Senior Manager Casey Werley.

A celebration of this size took eight weeks of planning.

“We’ve been pulling staff from a bunch of different stores and conversating with the staff we have; we’ve been loading up. I believe we’re going to have upwards of eight or nine managers here in the store just making sure everyone is having fun, and everything’s running smoothly,” said Werley.

Ye Olde Dirty Burd has celebrated 11 opening days in Downtown Toledo, but Ketterman told 13abc every year is unique.

“I mean, we start talking about it months before but when you get down to the couple of weeks before it starts to get more and more intense and the week of it gets crazy,” said Ketterman.

Opening day at Fifth Third Field is March 31st. The first pitch against the St. Paul Saints is at 4:05 p.m.

You can find tickets and the Mud Hens full season schedule here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in...
Thief steals flatscreen TVs from Toledo Best Buy over and over
The Drug Enforcement Administration says Banmeet Singh was extradited to Columbus, Ohio from...
Man extradited to Ohio in worldwide drug trafficking conspiracy, DEA says
Sherry Ann Jenkins diagnosed and treated patients with cognitive disorders without any...
Couple convicted of running fraud health care scheme in Toledo
Joshua Betts, 38, is facing multiple charges including Inducing Panic, Obstructing Official...
TPD: Suspect arrested at gas station following assault with hammer
In a Facebook post, Sylvania Fire-EMS confirmed that the officer and K-9 were uninjured and safe.
“If you want to see the big red truck up close...” - Sylvania FD jokes with TPD over squad car fire

Latest News

Rail safety training for local first responders
Rail safety training for local first responders
The Mud Hens opening day is 10 days away and preparations in Downtown Toledo are in full swing.
Businesses prepare for Mud Hens opening day
It happened in the 1300 block of Woodruff Avenue near Detroit Avenue late Tuesday afternoon.
Young girl in critical condition after Toledo shooting
The lawsuit alleges collusion between the NFPA and PFAs industry.
International Association of Fire Fighters sues National Fire Protection Association over cancer-causing chemicals in gear