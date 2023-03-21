Local businesses prepare for Mud Hens opening day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Mud Hens opening day is 10 days away and preparations in Downtown Toledo are in full swing.

“It’s the kick off to Summer,” said Mud Hens fan Haley MacRitchie, “the environment and the stadium are just electric and I think it’s better than most of the Major League baseball games.”

Lifelong Mud Hens fan Chad Stevers echoed similar sentiments.

“We’re super excited, it’s always a fun time down here and the town gets excited and they close the streets. I’m looking forward to it,” said Stevers.

Several businesses told 13abc that opening day is the busiest day of the year.

“It is a project, we have to load up on beer, alcohol, food, all of our supplies because there is a definite influx,” said Ye Olde Dirty Burd General Manager and Co-Owner Julie Ketterman.

With a Walleye game following the Mud Hens game, it’s hard to not hit a home run with fans.

“We’re expecting this to be a bit busier because it is on a Friday and then also there is a Walleye game. This is new, it’s a double header. You got Mud Hens at four and Walleye at seven. This doesn’t happen all the time,” said Ketterman.

At Packo’s at the Park, they’re no strangers to opening day festivities. The “Packo’s” brand has been part of the Toledo landscape for 90 years. After three years of the COVID pandemic, they’re hoping for their biggest year yet.

“We have a special cocktail menu coming out and some other specials that’ll be coming out just for opening day so we’re super excited about that,” said Senior Manager Casey Werley.

A celebration of this size took eight weeks of planning.

“We’ve been pulling staff from a bunch of different stores and conversating with the staff we have; we’ve been loading up. I believe we’re going to have upwards of eight or nine managers here in the store just making sure everyone is having fun, and everything’s running smoothly,” said Werley.

Ye Olde Dirty Burd has celebrated 11 opening days in Downtown Toledo, but Ketterman told 13abc every year is unique.

“I mean, we start talking about it months before but when you get down to the couple of weeks before it starts to get more and more intense and the week of it gets crazy,” said Ketterman.

Opening day at Fifth Third Field is March 31st. The first pitch against the St. Paul Saints is at 4:05 p.m.

You can find tickets and the Mud Hens full season schedule here.

