Man accused of killing Bluffton officer wants to go to trial, new attorneys

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The last of three suspects involved in the high speed pursuit that led to the death of a Bluffton police officer informed a Hancock County judge last week that he wanted new attorneys.

42-year-old Dominic Francis was struck by the vehicle they were in while attempting to deploy stop-sticks on the southbound I-75 exit on the east side of Bluffton in March of 2022.

Emin Johnson is facing the most serious charges in the case, including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence, failure to stop after an accident, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, and having weapons under disability.

In a letter to the judge in his case, sent on March 15, Johnson said he felt his lawyers were pressuring him to take a plea deal when he wanted to be defended in court.

Shortly after that letter was sent, a second suspect, Zachary Love, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability, and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

A third suspect, Dante Tate, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and complicity to receiving stolen property back in February.

