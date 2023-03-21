Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man accused of killing Bluffton officer wants to go to trial, new attorneys

Emin Johnson
Emin Johnson(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The last of three suspects involved in the high speed pursuit that led to the death of a Bluffton police officer informed a Hancock County judge last week that he wanted new attorneys.

42-year-old Dominic Francis was struck by the vehicle they were in while attempting to deploy stop-sticks on the southbound I-75 exit on the east side of Bluffton in March of 2022.

Emin Johnson is facing the most serious charges in the case, including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence, failure to stop after an accident, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, and having weapons under disability.

In a letter to the judge in his case, sent on March 15, Johnson said he felt his lawyers were pressuring him to take a plea deal when he wanted to be defended in court.

Shortly after that letter was sent, a second suspect, Zachary Love, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability, and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

A third suspect, Dante Tate, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and complicity to receiving stolen property back in February.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Drug Enforcement Administration says Banmeet Singh was extradited to Columbus, Ohio from...
Man extradited to Ohio in worldwide drug trafficking conspiracy, DEA says
Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in...
Thief steals flatscreen TVs from Toledo Best Buy over and over
Sherry Ann Jenkins diagnosed and treated patients with cognitive disorders without any...
Couple convicted of running fraud health care scheme in Toledo
Joshua Betts, 38, is facing multiple charges including Inducing Panic, Obstructing Official...
TPD: Suspect arrested at gas station following assault with hammer
In a Facebook post, Sylvania Fire-EMS confirmed that the officer and K-9 were uninjured and safe.
“If you want to see the big red truck up close...” - Sylvania FD jokes with TPD over squad car fire

Latest News

Pedestrian crash (gfx)
32-year-old Clyde man dead after being hit by car on U.S. 20
In a Facebook post, Sylvania Fire-EMS confirmed that the officer and K-9 were uninjured and safe.
“If you want to see the big red truck up close...” - Sylvania FD jokes with TPD over squad car fire
March 21st Weather Forecast
March 21st Weather Forecast
Maumee City Council passes Rental Rules Ordinance
Maumee City Council passes Rental Rules Ordinance