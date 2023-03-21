March 21st Weather Forecast
Warmer Today, Rainy Week Ahead
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Increasing clouds are expected today with a high in the upper 50s. It will be cloudy tonight and tomorrow with a chance for a few light passing showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to middle 50s. Thursday will bring a high chance of showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. Highs will be around 60. There is just a small chance for a shower on Friday with a high in the middle 40s. Rain and possibly some melting snow is likely on Saturday with a high in the low to middle 40s. Highs return to the 50s next week with rain likely on Monday.
