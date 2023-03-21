Birthday Club
Maumee City Council passes rental rules ordinance with 6 to 1 vote

By Carli Petrus
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - With a vote of six to one from council members, the city of Maumee will be moving forward with its new rental rules.

The city has been discussing it for close to three months now and the ordinance outlining new rules for Maumee rental owners caused quite a stir between council and residents.

Some rules include a rental registry, defining when the chief building official has the right to enter a property, and regulating ceiling heights if someone is living in a basement space.

Monday’s final meeting on the matter was no different than previous gatherings, with both council and residents voicing their opinions. People for the new rental rules say it’s meant to steer clear of potential problems.

“Keeping our housing maintained and in good shape is one of the best things we can do,” said councilwoman Margo Puffenberger.

People against it say they’re not being heard.

“I’m disappointed in the evident attitude of this administration that we can do whatever the heck we want and you as a city are going to like it,” said Maumee resident Dave Poeppelmeier.

Before the meeting ended, two people who opposed the new ordinance stood up and announced they were running for council on November 24th.

The only council member who voted no was councilman Phillip Leinbach.

