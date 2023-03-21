Ohio siren tests scheduled for Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sirens across the state of Ohio will sound Wednesday morning as communities test their emergency and sheltering plans.

The statewide tornado drill is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9:50 a.m. The sirens will go off for about three minutes. The Lucas County Emergency Management Agency is encouraging households, schools and businesses to practice their tornado safety plans.

“And as a friendly reminder, outdoor warning sirens are only designed to alert you while you are outdoors and should not be relied upon as an indoor warning system,” Lucas County EMA said in a post.

It’s a part of Ohio’s Severe Weather Awareness Week. Later Wednesday, 13abc will air the First Alert Weather Team’s severe weather special, Ahead of the Storm, at 7:00 p.m. You can also stream it live on our website and streaming platforms.

