Ohio Supreme Court considering legality of arson registry

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday as to whether Ohio’s arson registry is legal. It stems from a case that started in Lucas County.

Tyree Daniels was convicted of arson for intentionally setting a fire at a building on Lagrange Street in 2019. After his sentence, he filed an appeal questioning the legality of Ohio’s lifetime arson registry, which requires those convicted of arson to be on the list and then re-register every year.

Daniels’ attorneys argue the state law that created the registry violates separation of powers in the Ohio constitution.

The Lucas County prosecutor and the Ohio Attorney General both argue the the registry is collateral obligation for arson offenders but is not considered punishment. It’s unclear when the justices will make a ruling on the case.

