Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Port Clinton Police seeks donations for new K-9

The Port Clinton Police Department is calling upon the community for help funding a new K-9 for...
The Port Clinton Police Department is calling upon the community for help funding a new K-9 for the force.(Port Clinton Police Department)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Port Clinton Police Department is calling upon the community to help fund a new K-9 for the force.

The police service dog will be trained with a specialty in narcotics detection and patrol duties. These duties include the following: obedience, handler protection, agility, and tracking suspects and missing persons.

“This not only benefits the PCPD, but the members of our community as well. The cost of a new police service dog is $15,000, which includes the purchase of the dog and the six-week handler training period to include lodging,” PCPD Chief David Scott wrote.

According to the police department, the previous PCPD police service dog Spike recently retired after 11 years of service. During its time of service, Spike assisted in 51 felony arrests, 56 felony narcotic arrests, 78 misdemeanor arrests, and 220 misdemeanor narcotic arrests.

All donations can be sent to the Port Clinton Department K-9 Fund. All checks should be made payable to F.O.P. Lodge #79 K9 Fund.

For all questions, contact Sergeant Josh Nelson at (419) 734-3121.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in...
Thief steals flatscreen TVs from Toledo Best Buy over and over
The Drug Enforcement Administration says Banmeet Singh was extradited to Columbus, Ohio from...
Man extradited to Ohio in worldwide drug trafficking conspiracy, DEA says
Sherry Ann Jenkins diagnosed and treated patients with cognitive disorders without any...
Couple convicted of running fraud health care scheme in Toledo
Joshua Betts, 38, is facing multiple charges including Inducing Panic, Obstructing Official...
TPD: Suspect arrested at gas station following assault with hammer
In a Facebook post, Sylvania Fire-EMS confirmed that the officer and K-9 were uninjured and safe.
“If you want to see the big red truck up close...” - Sylvania FD jokes with TPD over squad car fire

Latest News

Ohio Supreme Court
Ohio Supreme Court considering legality of arson registry
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo City Council nominates Perrysburg CPA to city auditor spot
The public hearing will be held on April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Community Education and Wellness...
PUCO to hold public hearing in Findlay on AEP Ohio electricity pricing plan
This year's fundraiser had a better turnout than the previous, record-breaking fundraiser in...
Project iAm announces Acoustics for Autism results, upcoming event