Port Clinton Police seeks donations for new K-9

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Port Clinton Police Department is calling upon the community to help fund a new K-9 for the force.

The police service dog will be trained with a specialty in narcotics detection and patrol duties. These duties include the following: obedience, handler protection, agility, and tracking suspects and missing persons.

“This not only benefits the PCPD, but the members of our community as well. The cost of a new police service dog is $15,000, which includes the purchase of the dog and the six-week handler training period to include lodging,” PCPD Chief David Scott wrote.

According to the police department, the previous PCPD police service dog Spike recently retired after 11 years of service. During its time of service, Spike assisted in 51 felony arrests, 56 felony narcotic arrests, 78 misdemeanor arrests, and 220 misdemeanor narcotic arrests.

All donations can be sent to the Port Clinton Department K-9 Fund. All checks should be made payable to F.O.P. Lodge #79 K9 Fund.

For all questions, contact Sergeant Josh Nelson at (419) 734-3121.

