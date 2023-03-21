Project iAm announces Acoustics for Autism results, upcoming event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Project iAm has revealed the results of the Acoustics for Autism fundraiser and has announced their next event.

Project iAm says although some invoices are still being finalized, they can say the fundraiser raised over $180,000 for families in the area living with ASD. The fundraiser also had a better turnout than the previous, record-breaking fundraiser in 2022.

If you are interested in purchasing Acoustics for Autism merchandise, Project iAm says any T-shirts that remain are available at Jupmode for a short time both in store and here.

Project iAm has also announced their next event happening at the end of April.

The next chance to support Acoustics for Autism is to join Project iAm on April 28 at Poco Piatti Downtown Toledo (Hensville) for dinner and a baseball game. Tickets for this event can be purchased here.

The ticket price includes the following:

A ticket to the Mudhens game

A special menu by Chef Rob Campbell and Owner Elias Hajjar served buffet style

A specialty cocktail (the bar will be open for additional beverages purchases)

Project iAm wants to thank everyone for a great year and says to save the date for next year’s Acoustics for Autism which is being held on March 4, 2024.

