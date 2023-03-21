Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Project iAm announces Acoustics for Autism results, upcoming event

This year's fundraiser had a better turnout than the previous, record-breaking fundraiser in...
This year's fundraiser had a better turnout than the previous, record-breaking fundraiser in 2022.(Project iAm)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Project iAm has revealed the results of the Acoustics for Autism fundraiser and has announced their next event.

Project iAm says although some invoices are still being finalized, they can say the fundraiser raised over $180,000 for families in the area living with ASD. The fundraiser also had a better turnout than the previous, record-breaking fundraiser in 2022.

If you are interested in purchasing Acoustics for Autism merchandise, Project iAm says any T-shirts that remain are available at Jupmode for a short time both in store and here.

Project iAm has also announced their next event happening at the end of April.

The next chance to support Acoustics for Autism is to join Project iAm on April 28 at Poco Piatti Downtown Toledo (Hensville) for dinner and a baseball game. Tickets for this event can be purchased here.

The ticket price includes the following:

  • A ticket to the Mudhens game
  • A special menu by Chef Rob Campbell and Owner Elias Hajjar served buffet style
  • A specialty cocktail (the bar will be open for additional beverages purchases)

Project iAm wants to thank everyone for a great year and says to save the date for next year’s Acoustics for Autism which is being held on March 4, 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Drug Enforcement Administration says Banmeet Singh was extradited to Columbus, Ohio from...
Man extradited to Ohio in worldwide drug trafficking conspiracy, DEA says
Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in...
Thief steals flatscreen TVs from Toledo Best Buy over and over
Sherry Ann Jenkins diagnosed and treated patients with cognitive disorders without any...
Couple convicted of running fraud health care scheme in Toledo
In a Facebook post, Sylvania Fire-EMS confirmed that the officer and K-9 were uninjured and safe.
“If you want to see the big red truck up close...” - Sylvania FD jokes with TPD over squad car fire
Joshua Betts, 38, is facing multiple charges including Inducing Panic, Obstructing Official...
TPD: Suspect arrested at gas station following assault with hammer

Latest News

Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, near...
Norfolk Southern supports some new regs after Ohio disaster
Documentary on trailblazing women in Ohio politics
Documentary on trailblazing women in Ohio politics
Ethan checks out TEDx at BGSU
Ethan checks out TEDx at BGSU
Getting to know the Toledo Toy Masters
Getting to know the Toledo Toy Masters