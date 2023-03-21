Birthday Club
PUCO to hold public hearing in Findlay on AEP Ohio electricity pricing plan

The public hearing will be held on April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Community Education and Wellness...
The public hearing will be held on April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Community Education and Wellness Center Building on the campus of Owens Community College in Findlay.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio is holding a public hearing in Findlay next month on AEP Ohio’s application for an electric security plan.

The public hearing will be held on April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Community Education and Wellness Center Building on the campus of Owens Community College in Findlay.

PUCO says on Jan. 6, 2023, AEP Ohio filed an application for an electric security plan for the supply of “standard service offer” electric generation from June 1, 2024 through May 31, 2030.

Standard service offer, also known as a default rate, is the price for electric generation service for customers that do not participate in a government aggregation program or select a retail electric supplier of their own.

If you would like to testify at the public hearing, you can learn how to do so by clicking here. Those who testify will have their comments included in the case record.

According to PUCO, written comments may also be sent to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, 180 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43215. Comments should reference case docket number 23-23-EL-SSO.

