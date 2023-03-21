Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic

FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a strain of Candida auris cultured in a petri dish at a CDC laboratory.(Shawn Lockhart/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. cases of a dangerous fungus tripled over just three years, and more than half of states have now reported it, according to a new study.

The COVID-19 pandemic likely drove part of the increase, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote in the paper published Monday by Annals of Internal Medicine. Hospital workers were strained by coronavirus patients, and that likely shifted their focus away from disinfecting some other kinds of germs, they said.

The fungus, Candida auris, is a form of yeast that is usually not harmful to healthy people but can be a deadly risk to fragile hospital and nursing home patients. It spreads easily and can infect wounds, ears and the bloodstream. Some strains are so-called superbugs that are resistant to all three classes of antibiotic drugs used to treat fungal infections.

It was first identified in Japan in 2009 and has been seen in more and more countries. The first U.S. case occurred in 2013, but it was not reported until 2016. That year, U.S. health officials reported 53 cases.

The new study found cases have continued to shoot up, rising to 476 in 2019, to 756 in 2020, and then to 1,471 in 2021. Doctors have also detected the fungus on the skin of thousands of other patients, making them a transmission risk to others.

Many of the first U.S. cases were infections that had been imported from abroad, but now most infections are spread within the U.S., the authors noted.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in...
Thief steals flatscreen TVs from Toledo Best Buy over and over
The Drug Enforcement Administration says Banmeet Singh was extradited to Columbus, Ohio from...
Man extradited to Ohio in worldwide drug trafficking conspiracy, DEA says
Sherry Ann Jenkins diagnosed and treated patients with cognitive disorders without any...
Couple convicted of running fraud health care scheme in Toledo
Joshua Betts, 38, is facing multiple charges including Inducing Panic, Obstructing Official...
TPD: Suspect arrested at gas station following assault with hammer
In a Facebook post, Sylvania Fire-EMS confirmed that the officer and K-9 were uninjured and safe.
“If you want to see the big red truck up close...” - Sylvania FD jokes with TPD over squad car fire

Latest News

Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
LIVE: Springsteen, Gladys Knight among Biden recipients of arts, humanities medals
In this photo provided by Ibrahim Almadi, Saad Ibrahim Almadi sits in a restaurant in an...
Saudi Arabia frees American imprisoned over critical tweets
Plan out how to spend your tax refund
Expert tips to make the most of your tax refund
FILE - New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer Willis Reed responds to questions during an interview...
Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ 2 title teams, dies at 80
Ohio Supreme Court
Ohio Supreme Court considering legality of arson registry