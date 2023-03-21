Suspected impaired driver crashes into impaired driver sign

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspected impaired driver was arrested on St. Patrick’s Day after crashing into an impaired driver sign, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP’s Batavia post got a call for a reckless driver on State Route 32 last Friday, OSP tweeted.

A short time later, troopers arrived on scene to find the vehicle had crashed... and hit a “drug activity/impaired driver” sign.

The driver was arrested for OVI, according to OSP.

On St. Patrick's Day 🍀 our Batavia Post received a call for a reckless vehicle on SR 32. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle crashed, striking our @OSHP drug activity/impaired driver sign. 🍺 This motorist was arrested for OVI. Call #677 if you see dangerous driving on Ohio roads.👀 pic.twitter.com/2m1Y9Mb9AN — OSHP_SWOhio (@OSHP_SWOhio) March 21, 2023

