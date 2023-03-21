Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Suspected impaired driver crashes into impaired driver sign

The driver, who hit the sign urging people to report impaired drivers, was arrested for OVI,...
The driver, who hit the sign urging people to report impaired drivers, was arrested for OVI, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspected impaired driver was arrested on St. Patrick’s Day after crashing into an impaired driver sign, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP’s Batavia post got a call for a reckless driver on State Route 32 last Friday, OSP tweeted.

A short time later, troopers arrived on scene to find the vehicle had crashed... and hit a “drug activity/impaired driver” sign.

The driver was arrested for OVI, according to OSP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in...
Thief steals flatscreen TVs from Toledo Best Buy over and over
The Drug Enforcement Administration says Banmeet Singh was extradited to Columbus, Ohio from...
Man extradited to Ohio in worldwide drug trafficking conspiracy, DEA says
Sherry Ann Jenkins diagnosed and treated patients with cognitive disorders without any...
Couple convicted of running fraud health care scheme in Toledo
Joshua Betts, 38, is facing multiple charges including Inducing Panic, Obstructing Official...
TPD: Suspect arrested at gas station following assault with hammer
In a Facebook post, Sylvania Fire-EMS confirmed that the officer and K-9 were uninjured and safe.
“If you want to see the big red truck up close...” - Sylvania FD jokes with TPD over squad car fire

Latest News

Ohio Supreme Court
Ohio Supreme Court considering legality of arson registry
The Port Clinton Police Department is calling upon the community for help funding a new K-9 for...
Port Clinton Police seeks donations for new K-9
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo City Council nominates Perrysburg CPA to city auditor spot
The public hearing will be held on April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Community Education and Wellness...
PUCO to hold public hearing in Findlay on AEP Ohio electricity pricing plan
This year's fundraiser had a better turnout than the previous, record-breaking fundraiser in...
Project iAm announces Acoustics for Autism results, upcoming event