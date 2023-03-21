Suspected impaired driver crashes into impaired driver sign
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspected impaired driver was arrested on St. Patrick’s Day after crashing into an impaired driver sign, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
OSP’s Batavia post got a call for a reckless driver on State Route 32 last Friday, OSP tweeted.
A short time later, troopers arrived on scene to find the vehicle had crashed... and hit a “drug activity/impaired driver” sign.
The driver was arrested for OVI, according to OSP.
