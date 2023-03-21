Sylvania Fire Department jokes with Toledo Police following fire

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Fire Department jests with the Toledo Police Department after a car caught fire Monday evening.

According to Sylvania Fire, the police car caught fire on I-475 and U.S. Route 23. In a Facebook post, Sylvania Fire-EMS confirmed that the officer and K-9 were uninjured and safe.

Below is the full statement posted by Sylvania Fire:

