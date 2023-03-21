Birthday Club
Toledo City Council nominates Perrysburg CPA to city auditor spot

One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council members plan to name a Perrysburg CPA to fill the open city auditor position.

Council will consider appointing John Rivalsky on Tuesday.

It comes after city officials fired the last city auditor late last year. While the council did not provide a specific reason for the former auditor’s suspension and later firing at the time, Mayor Wade Kaspzukiewicz cited Jake Jaksetic’s job performance as making other employees feel unsafe. Council members previously told 13abc there were “some heavy accusations” that needed to be investigated. The nature of those accusations is unclear and the state auditor’s office confirmed to 13abc it was investigating the matter. Emails and documents obtained by 13abc show Jaksetic believes the administration was retaliating against him.

13abc’s media partner, The Blade, said Rivalsky was selected from a pool of 12 candidates and would be paid an annual salary of $123,000. Last year council moved to expand the role of city auditor. Earlier this month, council members changed the city code to increase the annual pay for the position.

