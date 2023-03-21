Birthday Club
Toledo Library offering free professional headshots Saturday

Toledo photographer Grant Beachy will be at the Main Library to take free professional headshots for anyone who needs them.(PxHere)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Library is offering free professional headshots this Saturday.

On March 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Toledo photographer Grant Beachy will be at the Main Library to take free professional headshots for anyone who needs them.

Beachy will take a few high-quality headshots to ensure you get the perfect photo that represents yourself in a professional setting. After the photoshoot, you will receive your photos through email to download and use as you please.

No registration is needed to attend.

