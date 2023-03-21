Toledo Library offering free professional headshots Saturday
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Library is offering free professional headshots this Saturday.
On March 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Toledo photographer Grant Beachy will be at the Main Library to take free professional headshots for anyone who needs them.
Beachy will take a few high-quality headshots to ensure you get the perfect photo that represents yourself in a professional setting. After the photoshoot, you will receive your photos through email to download and use as you please.
No registration is needed to attend.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.