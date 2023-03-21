Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: Young girl in critical condition from Toledo shooting

A young girl is in critical condition from a shooting on Woodruff Avenue in Toledo on March 21,...
A young girl is in critical condition from a shooting on Woodruff Avenue in Toledo on March 21, 2023.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A young girl is in critical condition from a shooting in Toledo, officials say.

It happened in the 1300 block of Woodruff Avenue near Detroit Avenue late Tuesday afternoon. Police say the child is younger than five years old. She was shot at least once and family members are being questioned at the safety building. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. This is a developing story. Check back for additional information as we learn more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in...
Thief steals flatscreen TVs from Toledo Best Buy over and over
The Drug Enforcement Administration says Banmeet Singh was extradited to Columbus, Ohio from...
Man extradited to Ohio in worldwide drug trafficking conspiracy, DEA says
Sherry Ann Jenkins diagnosed and treated patients with cognitive disorders without any...
Couple convicted of running fraud health care scheme in Toledo
Joshua Betts, 38, is facing multiple charges including Inducing Panic, Obstructing Official...
TPD: Suspect arrested at gas station following assault with hammer
In a Facebook post, Sylvania Fire-EMS confirmed that the officer and K-9 were uninjured and safe.
“If you want to see the big red truck up close...” - Sylvania FD jokes with TPD over squad car fire

Latest News

The Rogers choir made history last year by going to state, and this year, the choir is setting...
Building Better Schools: Rogers High School raises funds for The Big Easy
There's a fundraiser this weekend to help cover her medical bills
Local woman shares her story of being diagnosed with colon cancer at age 40
Light rain returns tomorrow, with heavier showers and higher winds Thursday and Saturday. Dan...
3/21: Dan's Tuesday Evening Forecast
The Rogers choir made history last year by going to state, and this year, the choir is setting...
Building Better Schools: Rogers High School raises funds for The Big Easy