TPD: Young girl in critical condition from Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A young girl is in critical condition from a shooting in Toledo, officials say.

It happened in the 1300 block of Woodruff Avenue near Detroit Avenue late Tuesday afternoon. Police say the child is younger than five years old. She was shot at least once and family members are being questioned at the safety building. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. This is a developing story. Check back for additional information as we learn more.

