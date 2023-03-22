3/22: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

We woke up to wet pavement with only some light rain having fallen overnight, but heavier showers and a few rumbles of thunder will roll in later this evening, and again Thursday morning. A stronger system Saturday is set to deliver 40-50mph gusts, and more rain -- 1-2″ added up now through the weekend. Yet more rain is in the works to lead off next week, but not before a lovely Sunday in between rounds: highs in the mid-50s and clearing clouds.

