3/22: Derek’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: On/off showers and t-storms, but severe weather is not expected. Heavy downpours possible, overall ½” to 1″ of rain expected. THURSDAY: Rain and t-storms will continue into the morning, then just a lingering shower for the afternoon; highs in the mid-50s. THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and colder with lows in the mid-30s. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in mid-40s. EXTENDED: A second round of heavy rain for Friday night into Saturday; another 1/2″ to 1″ is likely. It’ll be very windy on Saturday with gusts over 50 mph possible, temps in the upper 50s. Sunshine returns for Sunday with highs in the mid-50s. Light rain possible Monday with highs in the upper 40s, then some snow could mix in from Monday night into Tuesday, when it’ll be breezy and colder with highs in the low 40s. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s.

