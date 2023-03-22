Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

3/22: Derek’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Several rounds of rain in the forecast, plus strong winds on Saturday.
3/22: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: On/off showers and t-storms, but severe weather is not expected. Heavy downpours possible, overall ½” to 1″ of rain expected. THURSDAY: Rain and t-storms will continue into the morning, then just a lingering shower for the afternoon; highs in the mid-50s. THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and colder with lows in the mid-30s. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in mid-40s. EXTENDED: A second round of heavy rain for Friday night into Saturday; another 1/2″ to 1″ is likely. It’ll be very windy on Saturday with gusts over 50 mph possible, temps in the upper 50s. Sunshine returns for Sunday with highs in the mid-50s. Light rain possible Monday with highs in the upper 40s, then some snow could mix in from Monday night into Tuesday, when it’ll be breezy and colder with highs in the low 40s. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young girl is in critical condition from a shooting on Woodruff Avenue in Toledo on March 21,...
TPD: Three-year-old girl in critical condition from Toledo shooting
In a Facebook post, Sylvania Fire-EMS confirmed that the officer and K-9 were uninjured and safe.
“If you want to see the big red truck up close...” - Sylvania FD jokes with TPD over squad car fire
Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in...
Thief steals flatscreen TVs from Toledo Best Buy over and over
Sherry Ann Jenkins diagnosed and treated patients with cognitive disorders without any...
Couple convicted of running fraud health care scheme in Toledo
The Drug Enforcement Administration says Banmeet Singh was extradited to Columbus, Ohio from...
Man extradited to Ohio in worldwide drug trafficking conspiracy, DEA says

Latest News

3/22: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
3/22: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
3/22: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
3/22: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
3/22: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
3/22: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Rainy Pattern Ahead, Strong Winds On Saturday
March 22nd Weather Forecast