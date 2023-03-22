Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

LIVE: Bidens to host Women’s History Month reception at White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting a reception to celebrate Women’s History Month.
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting a reception at the White House Wednesday to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are scheduled to attend, and Harris is expected to deliver remarks.

The reception is set to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Since 1995, American presidents have issued annual proclamations designating March as Women’s History Month to celebrate the contributions women have made to the nation and “the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields,” according to the official U.S. government website for Women’s History Month.

“This month, as we continue our work to advance gender equity and equality, let us celebrate the contributions of women throughout our history and honor the stories that have too often gone untold,” Biden said in his proclamation this year.

“Let us recognize that fundamental freedoms are interconnected: When opportunities for women are withheld, we all suffer; and when women’s lives are improved, we all gain. Let us strive to create a Nation where every woman and girl knows that her possibilities know no bounds in America.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young girl is in critical condition from a shooting on Woodruff Avenue in Toledo on March 21,...
TPD: Three-year-old girl in critical condition from Toledo shooting
In a Facebook post, Sylvania Fire-EMS confirmed that the officer and K-9 were uninjured and safe.
“If you want to see the big red truck up close...” - Sylvania FD jokes with TPD over squad car fire
Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in...
Thief steals flatscreen TVs from Toledo Best Buy over and over
Sherry Ann Jenkins diagnosed and treated patients with cognitive disorders without any...
Couple convicted of running fraud health care scheme in Toledo
The Drug Enforcement Administration says Banmeet Singh was extradited to Columbus, Ohio from...
Man extradited to Ohio in worldwide drug trafficking conspiracy, DEA says

Latest News

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school
FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.
Appeals court sides with Justice Dept. in Trump lawyer fight
Buffalo found roaming in residential area in Fayette County
Rapper Rick Ross’ buffaloes escape, roam neighborhood
Marques Reasonover, Jr., 18, and Marvin Burwell, 20, are identified by court records as two of...
Man pleads not guilty in robbery outside Franklin Park Mall
Timothy McCree Johnson's parents Melissa Johnson, center, and Timothy Walker, left, address...
Family lawyer: Police shooting caught on video was execution