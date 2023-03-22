City of Bryan issues water level emergency

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Bryan issued a water level emergency Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the city’s water treatment plant requests everyone to stop using water immediately.

Officials told 13abc that the alert to stop using the water was due to a large water main break. Officials added that there is no chemical or environmental concern at this time.

As of now, there are no details regarding a repair. Officials will continue to update residents as further details are made available.

