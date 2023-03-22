Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: Porkbelly BBQ

By Tony Geftos
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Every day is a great day for Barbeque.

This is why we’re at the Greenwood Center Plaza off Wooster Street in Bowling Green to check out Porkbelly BBQ this week. You can smell the smokey goodness from outside!

“So, Porkbelly BBQ started as a side hustle in 2011. My husband and I both had 9 to 5 jobs, and we started doing fairs, festivals, farmers markets,” explained Heather Earl, co-owner of Porkbelly BBQ. “We use cherry wood in our smoker, so it lends a much more subtle smoke profile than a mesquite or a hickory wood.”

“We’re starting off with some Memphis-Style Dry Rub St. Louis Ribs. I’m going to do up our house-made sausage with peppers and onions in a white wine butter sauce, which is one of my favorites,” added Heather’s husband PJ Earl.

What might catch your eye after all of that is the Meat Sweatzel. It’s a 24-ounce pretzel with its holes filled with smoked brisket, porkbelly bites, and bologna fries, all covered in cheese sauce.

Check it out on this Dine in the 419, then check the menu for Porkbelly BBQ here: https://www.porkbelly-bbq.com/

