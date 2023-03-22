Investigation regarding North Baltimore School District underway

NORTH BALTIMORE, Ohio (WTVG) - The North Baltimore School District confirms there is an investigation regarding the district underway.

The nature of the investigation is unclear at this time. A message from the district to the community said all students and staff are safe. Police cars were seen outside of the school district’s administration building Wednesday afternoon.

13abc reached out to several board members who were unable to provide details at this time. Check back for updates as we learn more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.