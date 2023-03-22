Birthday Club
Investigation regarding North Baltimore School District underway

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH BALTIMORE, Ohio (WTVG) - The North Baltimore School District confirms there is an investigation regarding the district underway.

The nature of the investigation is unclear at this time. A message from the district to the community said all students and staff are safe. Police cars were seen outside of the school district’s administration building Wednesday afternoon.

13abc reached out to several board members who were unable to provide details at this time. Check back for updates as we learn more.

