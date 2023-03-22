Birthday Club
Man pleads not guilty in robbery outside Franklin Park Mall

Marques Reasonover, Jr., 18, and Marvin Burwell, 20, are identified by court records as two of...
Marques Reasonover, Jr., 18, and Marvin Burwell, 20, are identified by court records as two of the three suspects in an Aggravated Robbery outside the Franklin Park Mall.(Tony Geftos)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in relation to an armed robbery outside of Franklin Park Mall.

According to court documents, Marques Reasonover Jr. pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated robbery. His trial is set for April 11.

Reasonover Jr.’s oral request to modify bond was denied, and his bond is continued at $500,000 no 10 percent .

Reasonover Jr., alongside Marvin Burwell and one other male suspect – whose identity is concealed as he is listed as a juvenile – is accused of robbing a couple at gunpoint outside Bravo restaurant.

The robbery took place on Feb. 14 around 8 p.m.

Court records show the Toledo Police Department reviewed mall surveillance footage to identify the vehicle used in the robbery. Two hours later, TPD spotted the Jeep and arrested Reasonover Jr., Marvin Burwell, and the third suspect.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

