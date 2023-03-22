Birthday Club
March 22nd Weather Forecast

Rainy Pattern Ahead, Strong Winds On Saturday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The morning rain and drizzle are slowly drifting out of the area. Most of the day will be cloudy. Showers and storms are likely after 5pm today through about 11pm. The rest of the night will bring scattered showers. A second wave of rain is likely for the later part of the morning commute through mid to late morning. Temperatures will be in the low to middle 50s most of the time through Thursday. A lake-breeze will keep highs in the low 40s on Friday. The storm on Saturday is tracking farther northwest. That will allow temperatures to jump into the middle 50s. Rain is likely once again with more than a half inch expected. Strong winds are also possible with gusts over 40 mph. Sunday will be nice with a partly cloudy sky and a high of 55. Showers return to the forecast on Monday with a high in the middle to upper 40s. A few flurries are possible on Tuesday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Latest News

