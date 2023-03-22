Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

New Toledo water meters causing concern in the community

By Meghan Daniels
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The new lithium batter-powered water meters are causing a bit of a stir in the community.

Some citizens have voiced their concerns about potential fires caused by the batteries in the meters, and questioned who will be left holding the bill.

Mike Sargeont is one of the residents who say his insurance company won’t cover a fire caused by a lithium battery.

“If my house burnt down because of a lithium battery fire, who’s going to cover it,” said Sargeont.

Pvt. Sterling Rahe, the Public Information Officer for the Toledo Fire Department says it isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

“There’s always that chance. Any type of electrical device we use has the possibility of overheating,” said Pvt. Rahe. “Chances are low if you follow those guidelines. But again, there is always a chance that there may be an issue.” "

With so many products like cars, lawnmowers and leaf blowers that can powered by battery, Pvt. Rahe says there’s a simple key to minimizing the risk. It’s about following directions.

“We’re following the guidelines of the manufacturer, we’re using them the right way, the chances are extremely low we’re going to have an incident,” said Pvt. Rahe.

As far as the new city water meters are concerned, a spokesperson for city tells 13abc:

The Sensus Smart Meters have been tested for high voltage situations, which include lightning strikes and power surges up to 20, 000 amps or 660 volts. In these situations, the meter could fail and show signs of melted plastic or a dislodged meter, so the overall purpose was to make sure that if it did fail, it did in a controlled manner. The test limits were set by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and Sensus has even tested beyond those standards. The company has gone above and beyond the minimum required certification, so if anything, out of the ordinary happens, we are ready.

A spokesperson for the City of Toledo

Pvt. Rahe says at the end of the day, if directions and common sense are followed, there isn’t cause for great concern.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young girl is in critical condition from a shooting on Woodruff Avenue in Toledo on March 21,...
TPD: Three-year-old girl in critical condition from Toledo shooting
In a Facebook post, Sylvania Fire-EMS confirmed that the officer and K-9 were uninjured and safe.
“If you want to see the big red truck up close...” - Sylvania FD jokes with TPD over squad car fire
Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in...
Thief steals flatscreen TVs from Toledo Best Buy over and over
The Drug Enforcement Administration says Banmeet Singh was extradited to Columbus, Ohio from...
Man extradited to Ohio in worldwide drug trafficking conspiracy, DEA says
Sherry Ann Jenkins diagnosed and treated patients with cognitive disorders without any...
Couple convicted of running fraud health care scheme in Toledo

Latest News

Owens Community College promotes literacy with donations to Findlay agencies
OSHP body camera video shows the aftermath of a 51-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike from...
Prosecutors decline charges in 50-car pileup crash that killed 4, injured 74
Police said the incident appears to be related to a shooting at the victim’s son’s home on Doty...
TPD: Police looking for suspect in double vehicle arson connected to shooting
“My Sisters Closet Boutique” will be held on March 25 and March 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Start fashion marketing students to hold prom dress sale