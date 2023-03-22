Ohio GOP renews push to make it harder to change state’s constitution

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As groups work to put abortion rights on the November ballot, Ohio Republicans are working to make it harder to change the state’s constitution.

They want to raise the threshold to pass ballot initiatives from 50% to 60%.

The top Senate Republican this week suggested that Ohio could hold a special election on that issue in August so the higher threshold is in place by November. Lawmakers say that idea could cost around $20 million.

“$20 million dollars to run an election to determine for decades to come whether we’re going to protect the Ohio constitution, or continue to have it subject to millions of dollars of outside special interest spending, is frankly a cost I have no problem paying,” said Rep. Brian Stewart (R) of Ashville.

Lawmakers need to pass the proposal by may to have a special election in August.

