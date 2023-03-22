Birthday Club
Owens Community College promotes literacy with donations to Findlay agencies

(Owens Community College)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) -The Owens Community College BIG Read donated books and bookshelves to the Findlay City Mission and Open Arms Tuesday.

The donation was a part of the college’s Hancock County phase of its community outreach.

“We are focused on Findlay and greater Hancock County for our donations,” said Berger, the Owens Librarian. “We concluded the first phase of this initiative last November during National Family Literacy Month, and we are excited to begin the second phase this month in March during National Reading Month.”

Berger said that the Hancock County phase of the project will continue throughout the year.

“The community engagement part of our BIG Read project is immeasurable,” said Hazel, an Owens English professor. “We know that reading is a key component of education and professional development. It’s humbling that we are able to share the gift of reading with so many in our community.”

Last year, the BIG Read committee collected and refurbished bookshelves to Toledo. This year’s bookshelves were donated unfinished by Archbold Furniture and painted Owens’ signature red.

Students, faculty, and staff donated books.

For more information or to donate, visit Owens Community College website.

