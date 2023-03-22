Birthday Club
Prosecutors decline charges in 50-car pileup crash that killed 4, injured 74

OSHP body camera video shows the aftermath of a 51-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike from...
OSHP body camera video shows the aftermath of a 51-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike from Dec. 23, 2022.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Erie County Prosecutor’s Office has declined to file any charges in connection to the 50-vehicle pileup crash on the Ohio Turnpike that left four dead and dozens hurt. The Ohio State Highway Patrol released the update Wednesday, nearly 3 months after the deadly crash amid a snow storm, saying the prosecutor’s office had reviewed the official crash reports.

The crash happened on the turnpike near the county line between Sandusky and Erie counties on December 23, 2022. The roadway was closed for hours as crews worked to clear the massive scene from disabled vehicles and debris. People were stuck for hours and officials took many to a nearby stop along the highway for shelter during the freezing cold temperatures.

37-year-old Julie Roth, of Toledo, 59-year-old Bernard Bloniarz, of Napoleon, 30-year-old Francisco Gutierrez-Martinez, of Cleveland, and 19-year-old Emma Smith, of Webberville, Michigan, were killed. Officials later determined more than 70 people were hurt in the massive crash when OSHP completed the initial crash report. The agency released body camera footage upon completion of the report that you can watch here.

OSHP released additional dash camera footage Wednesday investigators compiled since. You can see some of them in the video playlist below.

