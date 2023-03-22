Birthday Club
Protecting Young People from Violence at the First Unitarian Church of Toledo

The event, titled Protecting Young People from Violence, is taking place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 22 at the First Unitarian Church of Toledo.(First Unitarian Church of Toledo)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whether you live in Toledo or the surrounding communities, violence is a daily occurrence in our lives, and an event is being held in Toledo to see what the community can do to help.

The event, titled Protecting Young People from Violence, is taking place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 22 at the First Unitarian Church of Toledo.

Organizers say those who attend the event will:

  • Meet the Violence Interrupters and hear how they work to interrupt the cycle of violence and how the help young people find resources for training and support
  • View the 20-minute movie “Sons of Toledo” which was made in Toledo by Toledoans
  • Hear from Brian Byrd, Toledo’s Safety Director and David Bush, Commissioner of Violence Prevention
  • Find out how violence traumatizes us and what we can do about it from UToledo Associate Professor Heather Sloane

The event will also include a question and answer segment.

