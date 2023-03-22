Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Start fashion marketing students to hold prom dress sale

“My Sisters Closet Boutique” will be held on March 25 and March 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“My Sisters Closet Boutique” will be held on March 25 and March 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Start High School’s DECA II fashion marketing students are hosting a prom dress sale this weekend.

“My Sisters Closet Boutique” will be held on March 25 and March 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees should enter through the main entrance by the circle drive.

TPS says many new and gently used dresses sized one through 30, both long and short, will be on sale for $25 a dress. The event offers affordable dresses to girls who might have difficulty buying a dress for a special occasion such as a prom of a wedding.

The prom dress sale event will continue after school from March 27 through May 5 by appointment.

To make an appointment, contact Ms. West at 419-671-3000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young girl is in critical condition from a shooting on Woodruff Avenue in Toledo on March 21,...
TPD: Three-year-old girl in critical condition from Toledo shooting
In a Facebook post, Sylvania Fire-EMS confirmed that the officer and K-9 were uninjured and safe.
“If you want to see the big red truck up close...” - Sylvania FD jokes with TPD over squad car fire
Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in...
Thief steals flatscreen TVs from Toledo Best Buy over and over
The Drug Enforcement Administration says Banmeet Singh was extradited to Columbus, Ohio from...
Man extradited to Ohio in worldwide drug trafficking conspiracy, DEA says
Sherry Ann Jenkins diagnosed and treated patients with cognitive disorders without any...
Couple convicted of running fraud health care scheme in Toledo

Latest News

Some citizens have voiced their concerns about potential fires caused by the batteries in the...
New Toledo water meters causing concern in the community
Police said the incident appears to be related to a shooting at the victim’s son’s home on Doty...
TPD: Police looking for suspect in double vehicle arson connected to shooting
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Investigation regarding North Baltimore School District underway
This year marks the 74th year for the theater which opened in June of 1949.
Tiffin Drive-In Theater to open 74th year with “Dungeons & Dragons” next week