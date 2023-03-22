Start fashion marketing students to hold prom dress sale

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Start High School’s DECA II fashion marketing students are hosting a prom dress sale this weekend.

“My Sisters Closet Boutique” will be held on March 25 and March 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees should enter through the main entrance by the circle drive.

TPS says many new and gently used dresses sized one through 30, both long and short, will be on sale for $25 a dress. The event offers affordable dresses to girls who might have difficulty buying a dress for a special occasion such as a prom of a wedding.

The prom dress sale event will continue after school from March 27 through May 5 by appointment.

To make an appointment, contact Ms. West at 419-671-3000.

